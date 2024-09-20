Navigating 6 Analyst Ratings For Snap-on

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $318.33, a high estimate of $336.00, and a low estimate of $275.00. This current average has decreased by 0.37% from the previous average price target of $319.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Snap-on among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $325.00 $325.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Maintains Buy $336.00 $336.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $325.00 $325.00 Scott Stember Roth MKM Maintains Buy $324.00 $324.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $325.00 $325.00 Luke Junk Baird Lowers Neutral $275.00 $282.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Snap-on. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Snap-on compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Snap-on's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Snap-on

Snap-on manufactures premium tools and software for repair professionals. Hand tools are sold through a franchisee-operated mobile van network that serve auto technicians who purchase tools at their own expense. A unique element of its business model is that franchisees bear significant risk, as they must invest in the mobile van, inventory, and software. At the same time, franchisees extend personal credit directly to technicians on an individual tool basis. Snap-on currently operates three segments: repair systems and information, commercial and industrial, and tools. Its finance arm provides financing to franchisees to run their operations, which includes offering loans and leases for mobile vans.

A Deep Dive into Snap-on's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: Snap-on's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.37%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Snap-on's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 21.19% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.2%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Snap-on's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.52%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Snap-on's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.24, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

