Navigating 6 Analyst Ratings For Revolve Gr

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $22.33, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. This current average reflects an increase of 10.54% from the previous average price target of $20.20.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Revolve Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $30.00 - Janine Stichter BTIG Raises Buy $26.00 $24.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Raises Neutral $24.00 $23.00 Tom Nikic Wedbush Maintains Neutral $19.00 $19.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $21.00 $20.00 Trevor Young Barclays Lowers Underweight $14.00 $15.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Revolve Gr. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Revolve Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Revolve Gr's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Revolve Gr's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Revolve Gr

The Revolve Group is an emerging e-commerce retailer, selling women's dresses, handbags, shoes, beauty products, and incidentals across its marketplace properties, Revolve and FWRD. The platform is built to suit the "next-generation customer," emphasizing mobile commerce, influencer marketing, and occupying an aspirational but attainable luxury niche. With $1.1 billion in 2023 net sales, the firm sits just outside the top 30 apparel retailers (by sales) in the US, but has consistently generated robust top-line growth as the industry continues to favor digital channels. Revolve generates approximately 20% of sales from private-label offerings, while focusing on building an inventory of unique products from emerging fashion brands with less than $10 million in annual sales.

Revolve Gr: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Revolve Gr showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.19% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Revolve Gr's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.44%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Revolve Gr's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.87%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Revolve Gr's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.35%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Revolve Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.11.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

