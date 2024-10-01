Navigating 6 Analyst Ratings For PROG Holdings

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for PROG Holdings (NYSE:PRG), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for PROG Holdings, revealing an average target of $50.33, a high estimate of $58.00, and a low estimate of $41.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $42.67, the current average has increased by 17.95%.

A clear picture of PROG Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kyle Joseph Jefferies Raises Buy $58.00 $50.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $55.00 $46.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Raises Buy $55.00 $41.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $46.00 $44.00 Hoang Nguyen TD Cowen Raises Buy $47.00 $40.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Raises Hold $41.00 $35.00

PROG Holdings Inc is a financial technology holding company that provides transparent and competitive payment options to consumers. The Company has two reportable segments: (i) Progressive Leasing, an in-store, app-based, and e-commerce point-of-sale lease-to-own solutions provider; and (ii) Vive Financial (Vive), an omnichannel provider of second-look revolving credit products. The majority of the revenue of the company is earned through the progressive leasing segment.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: PROG Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.12%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: PROG Holdings's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.7%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): PROG Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.79%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): PROG Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.31% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: PROG Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.04.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

