Navigating 6 Analyst Ratings For PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $85.0, a high estimate of $99.00, and a low estimate of $69.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 14.09% increase from the previous average price target of $74.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive PROCEPT BioRobotics is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Jennings TD Cowen Raises Buy $99.00 $75.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Buy $95.00 $74.00 Craig Bijou B of A Securities Raises Buy $94.00 $80.00 Nathan Treybeck Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $69.00 $67.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Buy $74.00 $79.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Buy $79.00 $72.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to PROCEPT BioRobotics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PROCEPT BioRobotics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for PROCEPT BioRobotics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of PROCEPT BioRobotics's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on PROCEPT BioRobotics analyst ratings.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System,, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery, with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH. The company's assets are based in the United States. Its revenue is generated from sales of the AquaBeam Robotic System and the accompanying single-use disposable handpieces.

Key Indicators: PROCEPT BioRobotics's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: PROCEPT BioRobotics displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 61.17%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: PROCEPT BioRobotics's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -48.03%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PROCEPT BioRobotics's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -9.94%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): PROCEPT BioRobotics's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.77%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: PROCEPT BioRobotics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.32, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PRCT

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Mar 2022 SVB Leerink Maintains Outperform Nov 2021 SVB Leerink Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for PRCT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.