Navigating 6 Analyst Ratings For Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Lithia Motors and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $316.67, accompanied by a high estimate of $338.00 and a low estimate of $280.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 10.26% increase from the previous average price target of $287.20.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Lithia Motors. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ali Faghri Guggenheim Announces Buy $338.00 - Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Raises Overweight $315.00 $280.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $302.00 $266.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $335.00 $300.00 John Murphy B of A Securities Raises Buy $330.00 $320.00 Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Raises Overweight $280.00 $270.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Lithia Motors. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lithia Motors compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Lithia Motors's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Lithia Motors's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors is a retailer of new and used vehicles and related services. The company offers over 50 brands of vehicles at nearly 500 stores globally across the US, Canada, and UK. The company has expanded largely through the acquisition of dealerships in smaller regional markets but now seeks to grow in any part of the US and we expect more deals over time in the US and, at times, abroad. Annual revenue in 2023 was $31 billion and we see over $50 billion possible in a few years. The US was 90% of 2023 revenue and the UK second at 6%, the latter should rise to around 20% with the 2024 Pendragon acquisition. In 2023, new-car sales were about 49% of total revenue. Lithia was founded in 1946, went public in 1996, and is the largest US auto dealer. It is based in Medford, Oregon.

Breaking Down Lithia Motors's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Lithia Motors displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.83%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 2.32%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lithia Motors's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.35%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lithia Motors's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.94%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, Lithia Motors adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

