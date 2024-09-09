Navigating 6 Analyst Ratings For Janus Henderson Group

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 1

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $36.67, a high estimate of $39.00, and a low estimate of $31.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.77% from the previous average price target of $35.00.

The perception of Janus Henderson Group by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Neutral $37.00 $33.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $37.00 $36.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $39.00 $38.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $38.00 $36.00 Adam Beatty UBS Raises Sell $31.00 $30.00 Janus Henderson TD Cowen Raises Buy $38.00 $37.00

Janus Henderson Group provides investment management services to retail intermediary (55% of managed assets), self-directed (24%) and institutional (21%) clients. At the end of June 2024, active equities (63%), fixed-income (21%), multi-asset (14%) and alternative (2%) investment platforms constituted the company's $361.4 billion in assets under management. Janus Henderson sources most of its managed assets from clients in North America (61%), with customers from Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (29%) and the Asia-Pacific region (10%) accounting for the remainder.

Janus Henderson Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Janus Henderson Group's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.92%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Janus Henderson Group's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 21.5%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Janus Henderson Group's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.84%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Janus Henderson Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.99%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Janus Henderson Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.07, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

