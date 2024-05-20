Navigating 6 Analyst Ratings For Extra Space Storage

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $157.17, with a high estimate of $160.00 and a low estimate of $150.00. This current average has increased by 1.89% from the previous average price target of $154.25.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Extra Space Storage. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brendan Lynch Barclays Raises Overweight $158.00 $157.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $160.00 $150.00 Jonathan Hughes Raymond James Maintains Outperform $160.00 - Brendan Lynch Barclays Announces Overweight $157.00 - Jonathan Petersen Jefferies Raises Hold $158.00 $155.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $150.00 $155.00

Extra Space Storage is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and manages almost 3,700 self-storage properties in 42 states, with over 280 million net rentable square feet of storage space. Of these properties, approximately one half is wholly owned, while some facilities are owned through joint ventures and others are owned by third parties and managed by Extra Space Storage in exchange for a management fee.

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Extra Space Storage displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 58.94%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Extra Space Storage's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 26.61%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Extra Space Storage's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.48%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Extra Space Storage's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.77%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Extra Space Storage's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.8, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

