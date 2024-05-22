Navigating 6 Analyst Ratings For Brunswick

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Brunswick (NYSE:BC), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $92.33, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $77.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 2.36% increase from the previous average price target of $90.20.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Brunswick. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Albanese Benchmark Announces Buy $100.00 - Megan Alexander Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $86.00 $91.00 Scott Stember Roth MKM Maintains Buy $94.00 $94.00 Xian Siew Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Neutral $82.00 $94.00 Brandon Rolle DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $77.00 $77.00 Anna Glaessgen Jefferies Raises Buy $115.00 $95.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Brunswick

Brunswick is a leading manufacturer in the marine recreation industry. The firm has more than 60 brands delivering products across propulsion (outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers), parts, accessories, and technology, and boats (including well-known brands like Boston Whaler and Sea Ray). It also owns numerous Freedom Boat Club (shared ownership) locations as well as Boateka, which facilitates transactions in the used boat market. Brunswick's focus surrounds building the innovative marine and recreational experiences, technologies, and connections supported by quality and innovation.

Financial Insights: Brunswick

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Brunswick faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -21.71% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Brunswick's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.98%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Brunswick's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.29%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Brunswick's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.07%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Brunswick's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.45. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

