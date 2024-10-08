Navigating 6 Analyst Ratings For Dentsply Sirona

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $31.67, a high estimate of $36.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. This current average has decreased by 4.03% from the previous average price target of $33.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Dentsply Sirona by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $27.00 $29.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $36.00 $36.00 David Saxon Needham Maintains Buy $34.00 $34.00 David Saxon Needham Lowers Buy $34.00 $36.00 Jeffrey Johnson Baird Lowers Neutral $31.00 $33.00 Jonathan Block Stifel Lowers Hold $28.00 $30.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Dentsply Sirona. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dentsply Sirona compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Dentsply Sirona's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Dentsply Sirona's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is one of the world's largest manufacturers of dental equipment and supplies. It is a result of a merger of equals in 2016 between Dentsply International (manufactured dental consumables and lab products) and Sirona Dental Systems (manufactured technologically-advanced dental equipment). The firm's wide portfolio consists of dental consumables, lab products, CAD/CAM and imaging technology, medical devices, and specialty products in orthodontics, endodontics, and implantation. It distributes two-thirds of its dental consumables, technology and equipment through third-party distributors and the remaining portfolio is either sold to labs and offices through the firm's salesforce or directly to consumers (such as Byte clear aligner).

Dentsply Sirona: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Challenges: Dentsply Sirona's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.28%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Dentsply Sirona's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -0.41%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dentsply Sirona's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.13% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dentsply Sirona's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.06%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Dentsply Sirona's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.72.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

