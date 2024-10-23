Navigating 6 Analyst Ratings For CoStar Gr

CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $97.33, a high estimate of $108.00, and a low estimate of $83.00. This current average represents a 2.35% decrease from the previous average price target of $99.67.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of CoStar Gr's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $83.00 $96.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Lowers Buy $100.00 $107.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Maintains Buy $107.00 $107.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $96.00 $96.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $90.00 $90.00 Alexei Gogolev JP Morgan Raises Overweight $108.00 $102.00

Delving into CoStar Gr's Background

CoStar Group is a leading provider of commercial real estate data and marketplace listing platforms. Its data offering contains in-depth analytical information on over 5 million commercial real estate properties related to various subsectors including office, retail, hotels, multifamily, healthcare, industrial, self-storage, and data centers. It operates many flagship brands such as CoStar Suite, LoopNet, Apartments.com, BizBuySell, and Lands of America, with more than 80% of its revenue classified as subscription-based. The company recently expanded its presence in Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, and France.

Financial Insights: CoStar Gr

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining CoStar Gr's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.87% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: CoStar Gr's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.83%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CoStar Gr's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.26% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CoStar Gr's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.21% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, CoStar Gr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

