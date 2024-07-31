Navigating 6 Analyst Ratings For AtriCure

Analysts' ratings for AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 3 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for AtriCure, presenting an average target of $37.17, a high estimate of $53.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. Experiencing a 16.47% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $44.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive AtriCure. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Marie Thibault BTIG Lowers Buy $53.00 $58.00 Robbie Marcus JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $30.00 $34.00 Rick Wise Stifel Lowers Buy $26.00 $30.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $40.00 $65.00 Mike Matson Needham Lowers Buy $34.00 $40.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to AtriCure. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of AtriCure compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of AtriCure's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into AtriCure's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on AtriCure analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About AtriCure

AtriCure Inc is an innovator in surgical treatments and therapies for atrial fibrillation (Afib), left atrial appendage (LAA) management, and post-operative pain management and sells its products to medical centers through its direct sales force and distributors. Its product line includes Cryo, Soft Tissue Dissection, RF Ablation Pacing and Sensing, and others. The company also offers a variety of minimally invasive ablation devices and access tools to facilitate the growing trend in less invasive cardiac and thoracic surgery. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Financial Insights: AtriCure

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: AtriCure's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 16.43%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: AtriCure's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -12.19%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AtriCure's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -2.88% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -2.2%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.17.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ATRC

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Needham Maintains Buy Nov 2021 Needham Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ATRC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.