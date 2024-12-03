Navigating 50 Analyst Ratings For Amazon.com

Analysts' ratings for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 50 analysts.
The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|22
|26
|2
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|16
|19
|1
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $236.14, a high estimate of $285.00, and a low estimate of $183.00. This current average has increased by 3.89% from the previous average price target of $227.30.
Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look
The standing of Amazon.com among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Brian Pitz
|BMO Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$236.00
|$236.00
|Michael Morton
|MoffettNathanson
|Raises
|Buy
|$248.00
|$235.00
|Alex Haissl
|Redburn Atlantic
|Raises
|Buy
|$235.00
|$225.00
|Ken Gawrelski
|Wells Fargo
|Announces
|Equal-Weight
|$197.00
|-
|Laura Martin
|Needham
|Raises
|Buy
|$250.00
|$210.00
|Rob Sanderson
|Loop Capital
|Raises
|Buy
|$275.00
|$225.00
|Laura Martin
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$210.00
|$210.00
|Brian Nowak
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$230.00
|$210.00
|Scott Devitt
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Outperform
|$250.00
|$225.00
|Mark Shmulik
|Bernstein
|Raises
|Outperform
|$235.00
|$225.00
|Stephen Ju
|UBS
|Raises
|Buy
|$230.00
|$223.00
|Tom Forte
|Maxim Group
|Raises
|Buy
|$260.00
|$251.00
|Lee Horowitz
|Deutsche Bank
|Raises
|Buy
|$232.00
|$225.00
|Thomas Champion
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$225.00
|$215.00
|Jason Helfstein
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$230.00
|$220.00
|Brad Erickson
|RBC Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$225.00
|$215.00
|Brian Pitz
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$236.00
|$230.00
|Shyam Patil
|Susquehanna
|Raises
|Positive
|$230.00
|$220.00
|Nat Schindler
|Scotiabank
|Raises
|Sector Outperform
|$246.00
|$245.00
|Youssef Squali
|Truist Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$270.00
|$265.00
|Daniel Kurnos
|Benchmark
|Raises
|Buy
|$215.00
|$200.00
|Doug Anmuth
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$250.00
|$230.00
|Brent Thill
|Jefferies
|Raises
|Buy
|$235.00
|$225.00
|Colin Sebastian
|Baird
|Raises
|Outperform
|$220.00
|$213.00
|Mark Kelley
|Stifel
|Raises
|Buy
|$245.00
|$224.00
|Nicholas Jones
|JMP Securities
|Raises
|Market Outperform
|$285.00
|$265.00
|John Blackledge
|TD Cowen
|Raises
|Buy
|$240.00
|$230.00
|Joseph Feldman
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Raises
|Outperform
|$235.00
|$215.00
|Barton Crockett
|Rosenblatt
|Raises
|Buy
|$236.00
|$221.00
|Laura Martin
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$210.00
|$210.00
|Mark Mahaney
|Evercore ISI Group
|Raises
|Outperform
|$260.00
|$240.00
|Justin Post
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$230.00
|$210.00
|Eric Sheridan
|Goldman Sachs
|Raises
|Buy
|$240.00
|$230.00
|Stephen Ju
|UBS
|Raises
|Buy
|$223.00
|$220.00
|Laura Martin
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$210.00
|$210.00
|Nicholas Jones
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|$265.00
|$265.00
|Mark Mahaney
|Evercore ISI Group
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$240.00
|$240.00
|Nat Schindler
|Scotiabank
|Announces
|Sector Outperform
|$245.00
|-
|Jeffrey Wlodarczak
|Pivotal Research
|Announces
|Buy
|$260.00
|-
|Gil Luria
|DA Davidson
|Maintains
|Buy
|$235.00
|$235.00
|Joseph Feldman
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$215.00
|$215.00
|Deepak Mathivanan
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$210.00
|$230.00
|Ken Gawrelski
|Wells Fargo
|Lowers
|Equal-Weight
|$183.00
|$225.00
|Nicholas Jones
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|$265.00
|$265.00
|Brian Nowak
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$210.00
|$210.00
|Deepak Mathivanan
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$230.00
|$230.00
|Youssef Squali
|Truist Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$265.00
|$230.00
|Deepak Mathivanan
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$230.00
|$230.00
|Mark Mahaney
|Evercore ISI Group
|Raises
|Outperform
|$240.00
|$225.00
|Brian Pitz
|BMO Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$230.00
|$230.00
Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Amazon.com. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Amazon.com compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Amazon.com's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.
To gain a panoramic view of Amazon.com's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Amazon.com analyst ratings.
All You Need to Know About Amazon.com
Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.
Amazon.com: A Financial Overview
Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.
Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Amazon.com showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.04% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.
Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.65%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.
Return on Equity (ROE): Amazon.com's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.19%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.
Return on Assets (ROA): Amazon.com's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.69%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.
Debt Management: Amazon.com's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.52, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.
Analyst Ratings: What Are They?
Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.
Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.
Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover
Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Latest Ratings for AMZN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Deutsche Bank
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Feb 2022
|Tigress Financial
|Maintains
|Buy
|Feb 2022
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for AMZN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.