Navigating 50 Analyst Ratings For Amazon.com

Analysts' ratings for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 50 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 22 26 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 16 19 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 5 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $236.14, a high estimate of $285.00, and a low estimate of $183.00. This current average has increased by 3.89% from the previous average price target of $227.30.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Amazon.com among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Pitz BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $236.00 $236.00 Michael Morton MoffettNathanson Raises Buy $248.00 $235.00 Alex Haissl Redburn Atlantic Raises Buy $235.00 $225.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $197.00 - Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $250.00 $210.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Raises Buy $275.00 $225.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $230.00 $210.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Outperform $250.00 $225.00 Mark Shmulik Bernstein Raises Outperform $235.00 $225.00 Stephen Ju UBS Raises Buy $230.00 $223.00 Tom Forte Maxim Group Raises Buy $260.00 $251.00 Lee Horowitz Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $232.00 $225.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $225.00 $215.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $230.00 $220.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $225.00 $215.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $236.00 $230.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $230.00 $220.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $246.00 $245.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $270.00 $265.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Raises Buy $215.00 $200.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $250.00 $230.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $235.00 $225.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $220.00 $213.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $245.00 $224.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $285.00 $265.00 John Blackledge TD Cowen Raises Buy $240.00 $230.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $235.00 $215.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $236.00 $221.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $260.00 $240.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $230.00 $210.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $240.00 $230.00 Stephen Ju UBS Raises Buy $223.00 $220.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $265.00 $265.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform $240.00 $240.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $245.00 - Jeffrey Wlodarczak Pivotal Research Announces Buy $260.00 - Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Buy $235.00 $235.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $215.00 $215.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $210.00 $230.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $183.00 $225.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $265.00 $265.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $210.00 $210.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $230.00 $230.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $265.00 $230.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $230.00 $230.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $240.00 $225.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $230.00 $230.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Amazon.com. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Amazon.com compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Amazon.com's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Amazon.com's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Amazon.com analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Amazon.com

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Amazon.com: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Amazon.com showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.04% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.65%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amazon.com's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.19%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amazon.com's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.69%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Amazon.com's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.52, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

