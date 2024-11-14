Navigating 50 Analyst Ratings For Amazon.com

In the preceding three months, 50 analysts have released ratings for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 21 28 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 16 15 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 10 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $236.52, along with a high estimate of $285.00 and a low estimate of $183.00. Observing a 4.19% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $227.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Amazon.com among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $250.00 $210.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Raises Buy $275.00 $225.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $230.00 $210.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Outperform $250.00 $225.00 Mark Shmulik Bernstein Raises Outperform $235.00 $225.00 Stephen Ju UBS Raises Buy $230.00 $223.00 Tom Forte Maxim Group Raises Buy $260.00 $251.00 Lee Horowitz Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $232.00 $225.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $225.00 $215.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $230.00 $220.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $225.00 $215.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $236.00 $230.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $230.00 $220.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $246.00 $245.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $270.00 $265.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Raises Buy $215.00 $200.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $250.00 $230.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $235.00 $225.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $220.00 $213.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $245.00 $224.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $285.00 $265.00 John Blackledge TD Cowen Raises Buy $240.00 $230.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $235.00 $215.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $236.00 $221.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $260.00 $240.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $230.00 $210.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $240.00 $230.00 Stephen Ju UBS Raises Buy $223.00 $220.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $265.00 $265.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform $240.00 $240.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $245.00 - Jeffrey Wlodarczak Pivotal Research Announces Buy $260.00 - Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Buy $235.00 $235.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $215.00 $215.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $210.00 $230.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $183.00 $225.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $265.00 $265.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $210.00 $210.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $230.00 $230.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $265.00 $230.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $230.00 $230.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $240.00 $225.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $230.00 $230.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $230.00 - Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $230.00 - Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $265.00 $245.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Amazon.com. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Amazon.com compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Amazon.com's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind Amazon.com

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Amazon.com

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Amazon.com's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.04%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.65%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amazon.com's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.19%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amazon.com's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.69% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, Amazon.com adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

