Navigating 5 Analyst Ratings For Westinghouse Air Brake

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Westinghouse Air Brake and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $214.4, accompanied by a high estimate of $222.00 and a low estimate of $205.00. This current average reflects an increase of 9.28% from the previous average price target of $196.20.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Westinghouse Air Brake among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Barger Keybanc Raises Overweight $220.00 $200.00 Justin Long Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $205.00 $190.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Raises Positive $222.00 $220.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $205.00 $181.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Raises Positive $220.00 $190.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Westinghouse Air Brake. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Westinghouse Air Brake compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Westinghouse Air Brake's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Westinghouse Air Brake's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Westinghouse Air Brake analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Westinghouse Air Brake

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp is a provider of value-added, technology-based products and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries, and the mining, marine, and industrial markets. It provides its products and services through two main business segments, Freight and Transit. The company generates maximum revenue from the Freight segment which manufactures new and modernized locomotives, provides aftermarket parts and services to existing locomotives; provides components to new and existing freight cars; builds new commuter locomotives; supplies rail control and infrastructure products including electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design and engineering services. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Westinghouse Air Brake

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Westinghouse Air Brake displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.43%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.63%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Westinghouse Air Brake's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.73%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Westinghouse Air Brake's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.51%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, Westinghouse Air Brake adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for WAB

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 Wolfe Research Downgrades Peer Perform Underperform

View More Analyst Ratings for WAB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.