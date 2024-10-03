Navigating 5 Analyst Ratings For TPG

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on TPG (NASDAQ:TPG), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $54.8, along with a high estimate of $63.00 and a low estimate of $42.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 9.05% increase from the previous average price target of $50.25.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of TPG among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $63.00 $60.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $60.00 $53.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $60.00 - Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $49.00 $44.00 Bill Kirk TD Cowen Lowers Hold $42.00 $44.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to TPG. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of TPG compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of TPG's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About TPG

TPG Inc is an alternative asset firm. It invests across five multi-product platforms namely Capital, Growth, Impact, Real Estate, and Market Solutions. TPG aims to build dynamic products and options for its clients while also instituting discipline and operational excellence across the investment and performance of its portfolio.

Financial Insights: TPG

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining TPG's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 34.02% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: TPG's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.66%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TPG's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -2.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): TPG's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.16%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, TPG faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

