Navigating 5 Analyst Ratings For Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $630.4, a high estimate of $670.00, and a low estimate of $600.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.35% increase from the previous average price target of $622.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Thermo Fisher Scientific is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Catherine Schulte Baird Raises Outperform $632.00 $620.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $600.00 $615.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $600.00 $615.00 Tycho Peterson Jefferies Raises Buy $650.00 $600.00 Rajesh Kumar HSBC Raises Buy $670.00 $660.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Thermo Fisher Scientific. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Thermo Fisher Scientific compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific sells scientific instruments and laboratory equipment, diagnostics consumables, and life science reagents. The firm operates through four segments as of end-2023 (revenue figures include some cross-segment revenue): analytical technologies (17% of sales); specialty diagnostic products (10%); life science solutions (23%); and lab products and services, which includes CRO services (54%).

Thermo Fisher Scientific's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Thermo Fisher Scientific's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.41% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Thermo Fisher Scientific's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.84%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Thermo Fisher Scientific's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.88%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Thermo Fisher Scientific's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.36% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Thermo Fisher Scientific's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.78, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

