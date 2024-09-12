Navigating 5 Analyst Ratings For Raymond James Finl

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Raymond James Finl (NYSE:RJF), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Raymond James Finl and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $132.8, accompanied by a high estimate of $138.00 and a low estimate of $123.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $131.75, the current average has increased by 0.8%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Raymond James Finl's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Brown Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $138.00 - Michael Cho JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $135.00 $137.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Lowers Neutral $135.00 $138.00 Gerald O'Hara Jefferies Raises Hold $123.00 $122.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Raises Hold $133.00 $130.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Raymond James Finl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Raymond James Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Raymond James Finl's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Raymond James Finl's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Raymond James Finl

Raymond James Financial is a financial holding company whose major operations include wealth management, investment banking, asset management, and commercial banking. The company supports more than 8,000 employee and independent contractor financial advisors across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom with over $1.2 trillion of assets under administration as of September 2023. Approximately 90% of the company's revenue is from the US and 70% is from the company's wealth-management segment.

Raymond James Finl's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Raymond James Finl's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.92% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Raymond James Finl's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.41%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Raymond James Finl's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.45%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Raymond James Finl's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.61%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Raymond James Finl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.28, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

