Navigating 5 Analyst Ratings For PROG Holdings

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of PROG Holdings (NYSE:PRG) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated PROG Holdings and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $48.8, accompanied by a high estimate of $55.00 and a low estimate of $41.00. This current average reflects an increase of 18.45% from the previous average price target of $41.20.

The perception of PROG Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bradley Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $55.00 $46.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Raises Buy $55.00 $41.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $46.00 $44.00 Hoang Nguyen TD Cowen Raises Buy $47.00 $40.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Raises Hold $41.00 $35.00

Unveiling the Story Behind PROG Holdings

PROG Holdings Inc is a financial technology holding company that provides transparent and competitive payment options to consumers. The Company has two reportable segments: (i) Progressive Leasing, an in-store, app-based, and e-commerce point-of-sale lease-to-own solutions provider; and (ii) Vive Financial (Vive), an omnichannel provider of second-look revolving credit products. The majority of the revenue of the company is earned through the progressive leasing segment.

PROG Holdings: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: PROG Holdings's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.12%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: PROG Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.7%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PROG Holdings's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.79% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.31%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.04.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

