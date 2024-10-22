Navigating 5 Analyst Ratings For Pentair

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Pentair (NYSE:PNR), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Pentair, revealing an average target of $110.0, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $105.00. This current average has increased by 11.79% from the previous average price target of $98.40.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Pentair among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bryan Blair Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $110.00 $98.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Outperform $110.00 $100.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $115.00 $101.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Raises Overweight $110.00 $97.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $105.00 $96.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Pentair. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Pentair compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Pentair's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Pentair is a global leader in the water treatment industry, with 10,000 employees and a presence in 25 countries. Pentair's business is organized into three segments: pool, water technologies, and flow. The company offers a wide range of water solutions, including energy-efficient swimming pool equipment, filtration solutions, and commercial and industrial pumps. Pentair generated approximately $4.1 billion in revenue in 2023.

Pentair's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Pentair's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.55%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.93%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pentair's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.51%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pentair's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.8%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Pentair's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.55.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

