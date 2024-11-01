Navigating 5 Analyst Ratings For Option Care Health

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Option Care Health, presenting an average target of $33.8, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. Highlighting a 13.33% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $39.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Option Care Health among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $34.00 $41.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Lowers Outperform $32.00 $40.00 Brian Tanquilut Jefferies Lowers Hold $26.00 $38.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $40.00 $40.00 Constantine Davides JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $37.00 $36.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Option Care Health. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Option Care Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Option Care Health's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Option Care Health's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Option Care Health analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Option Care Health

Option Care Health Inc is the provider of home and alternate-site infusion services. It provides treatment for bleeding disorders, neurological disorders, heart failure, anti-infectives, and chronic inflammatory disorders among others.

Option Care Health: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Option Care Health displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 16.97%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Option Care Health's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.21% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Option Care Health's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.8% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Option Care Health's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.59%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Option Care Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.86, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for OPCH

Date Firm Action From To Aug 2021 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy Jul 2021 Goldman Sachs Upgrades Neutral Buy Mar 2021 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for OPCH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.