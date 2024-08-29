Navigating 5 Analyst Ratings For Harrow

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Harrow, presenting an average target of $40.0, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. Marking an increase of 29.03%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $31.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Harrow by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mayank Mamtani B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Sahil Kazmi B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $50.00 $29.00 Chase Knickerbocker Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $45.00 $30.00 Chase Knickerbocker Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $30.00 $26.00 Brooks O'Neil Lake Street Raises Buy $25.00 $20.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Harrow. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Harrow compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Harrow's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Harrow's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Harrow Better

Harrow Inc is an eyecare pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceutical products for the U.S. market. The company helps U.S. eyecare professionals preserve the gift of sight by making its comprehensive portfolio of prescription and non-prescription pharmaceutical products accessible and affordable to millions of Americans.

Harrow: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Harrow displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 46.22%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Harrow's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -13.23% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Harrow's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -10.87%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Harrow's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.15%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.29, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

