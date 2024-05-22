Navigating 5 Analyst Ratings For Atlanticus Holdings

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ:ATLC) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $37.4, along with a high estimate of $39.00 and a low estimate of $33.00. This current average has increased by 1.08% from the previous average price target of $37.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Atlanticus Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tim Switzer Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Announces Market Perform $33.00 - David Scharf JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $39.00 - David Scharf JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $39.00 - David Scharf JMP Securities Raises Outperform $39.00 $37.00 David Scharf JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $37.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Atlanticus Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Atlanticus Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Atlanticus Holdings's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Atlanticus Holdings's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Atlanticus Holdings analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Atlanticus Holdings

Atlanticus Holdings Corp invests in the financial services industry. It provides various credit and related financial services and products to or associated with the financially underserved consumer credit market. The operating business segments are the Credit as a Service and the Auto Finance segment. It generates maximum revenue from the Credit as a Service segment.

A Deep Dive into Atlanticus Holdings's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Atlanticus Holdings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.17%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Atlanticus Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 28.54%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Atlanticus Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.9%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Atlanticus Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.72%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Atlanticus Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 5.0. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ATLC

Date Firm Action From To Sep 2021 JMP Securities Initiates Coverage On Market Outperform Jun 2021 B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ATLC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.