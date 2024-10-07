Navigating 5 Analyst Ratings For Fastenal

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $71.6, along with a high estimate of $85.00 and a low estimate of $56.00. This current average represents a 0.1% decrease from the previous average price target of $71.67.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Fastenal's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sabrina Abrams B of A Securities Announces Buy $85.00 - Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $72.00 - Brian Butler Stifel Lowers Buy $80.00 $85.00 Tommy Moll Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $56.00 $56.00 Stephen Volkmann Jefferies Lowers Hold $65.00 $74.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Fastenal. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Fastenal compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Fastenal's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Fastenal's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Fastenal: A Closer Look

Fastenal opened its first fastener store in 1967 in Winona, Minnesota. Since then, it has greatly expanded its footprint as well as its products and services. Today, Fastenal serves its 400,000 active customers through approximately 1,600 branches, over 1,800 on-site locations, and 15 distribution centers. Since 1993, the company has added other product categories, but fasteners remain its largest category at about 30%-35% of sales. Fastenal also offers customers supply chain solutions, such as vending and vendor-managed inventory.

Fastenal's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Fastenal's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.76% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Fastenal's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 15.28%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fastenal's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.45% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fastenal's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.41% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Fastenal's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.15, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

