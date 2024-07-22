Navigating 5 Analyst Ratings For Euronet Worldwide

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Euronet Worldwide, revealing an average target of $127.4, a high estimate of $136.00, and a low estimate of $116.00. Marking an increase of 5.12%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $121.20.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Euronet Worldwide. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mayank Tandon Needham Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00 Andrew Schmidt Citigroup Raises Buy $135.00 $120.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Raises Buy $136.00 $126.00 Vasundhara Govil Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $116.00 $115.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $125.00 $120.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Euronet Worldwide. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Euronet Worldwide compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Euronet Worldwide's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Inc is a provider of electronic financial transaction solutions. The company operates an independent network of ATMs in Europe, along with a network for prepaid products such as mobile top-ups, and processes point-of-sale transactions. It operates in three segment EFT Processing Segment, epay Segment, and Money Transfer Segment. Its segment revenue comes from by operating income, electronical financial transaction processing, mainly generates revenue from monthly ATM management fees and currency conversion transactions. It generates the majority if its geographic revenue from the United States of America.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Euronet Worldwide

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Euronet Worldwide showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.87% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Euronet Worldwide's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.06%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Euronet Worldwide's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Euronet Worldwide's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.45%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Euronet Worldwide's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.68. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

