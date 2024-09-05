Navigating 46 Analyst Ratings For Palo Alto Networks

In the latest quarter, 46 analysts provided ratings for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 12 26 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 11 21 7 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $379.74, a high estimate of $420.00, and a low estimate of $325.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 7.58% from the previous average price target of $353.00.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Palo Alto Networks by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $420.00 $340.00 Tal Liani B of A Securities Raises Neutral $400.00 $370.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $376.00 $330.00 Nehal Chokshi Northland Capital Markets Raises Market Perform $350.00 $275.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Raises Buy $395.00 $385.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $370.00 $350.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Raises Overweight $387.00 $365.00 Anthony Hau Truist Securities Raises Buy $400.00 $350.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $400.00 $375.00 Shaul Eyal TD Cowen Raises Buy $400.00 $350.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $400.00 $385.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $410.00 $390.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $410.00 $390.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $390.00 $360.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $380.00 $380.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Raises Overweight $400.00 $380.00 Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $400.00 $350.00 Roger Boyd UBS Raises Neutral $355.00 $345.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $416.00 $385.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Buy $415.00 $380.00 Gray Powell BTIG Raises Buy $395.00 $366.00 Adam Borg Stifel Raises Buy $385.00 $360.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral $345.00 $345.00 Peter Weed Bernstein Raises Outperform $399.00 $364.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Outperform $385.00 $375.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $330.00 $300.00 Alex Henderson Needham Raises Buy $385.00 $345.00 Peter Levine Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $395.00 $385.00 Brad Zelnick Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $395.00 $330.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $390.00 $334.00 Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $350.00 $350.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Raises Neutral $345.00 $300.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $375.00 $375.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Outperform $375.00 $360.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Raises Overweight $365.00 $340.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Raises Buy $385.00 $345.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $385.00 $337.00 Roger Boyd UBS Raises Neutral $345.00 $300.00 Adam Borg Stifel Raises Buy $360.00 $330.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $350.00 $325.00 Nina Marques Redburn Atlantic Lowers Neutral $325.00 $350.00 Michael Turits Keybanc Lowers Overweight $380.00 $384.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Outperform $360.00 $340.00 Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $350.00 $350.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Announces Buy $380.00 - Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $360.00 $360.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Palo Alto Networks. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Palo Alto Networks compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Palo Alto Networks's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Palo Alto Networks's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Palo Alto Networks's Background

Palo Alto Networks is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, and security operations. The California-based firm has more than 80,000 enterprise customers across the world, including more than three fourths of the Global 2000.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Palo Alto Networks

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Palo Alto Networks showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.31% as of 31 July, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Palo Alto Networks's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 16.34%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Palo Alto Networks's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 7.42%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Palo Alto Networks's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.89% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Palo Alto Networks's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.26.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

