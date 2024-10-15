Navigating 43 Analyst Ratings For Alphabet

In the latest quarter, 43 analysts provided ratings for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 15 19 9 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 6 4 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 9 10 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Alphabet, presenting an average target of $202.44, a high estimate of $222.00, and a low estimate of $170.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 0.23%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Alphabet. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $190.00 $190.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $215.00 $222.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $182.00 $190.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $200.00 $200.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $190.00 $190.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Strong Buy $220.00 $210.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $200.00 $200.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $190.00 $190.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Maintains Buy $196.00 $196.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $200.00 $200.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $222.00 $222.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $200.00 $225.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Announces Neutral $170.00 - Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $200.00 $206.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $190.00 - Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Outperform $205.00 $205.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $190.00 $205.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Maintains Buy $206.00 $206.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $222.00 $222.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $200.00 $200.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Raises Buy $205.00 $195.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $200.00 $200.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Outperform $205.00 $205.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $212.00 $190.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $204.00 $200.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Neutral $204.00 $200.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Raises Buy $206.00 $202.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $206.00 $200.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $196.00 $190.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $208.00 $200.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $190.00 $187.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $205.00 $210.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral $181.00 $181.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $210.00 $195.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Outperform $205.00 $205.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Alphabet. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Alphabet compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Alphabet's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Alphabet's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Alphabet analyst ratings.

Delving into Alphabet's Background

Alphabet is a holding company that wholly owns internet giant Google. The California-based company derives slightly less than 90% of its revenue from Google services, the vast majority of which is advertising sales. Alongside online ads, Google services houses sales stemming from Google's subscription services (YouTube TV, YouTube Music among others), platforms (sales and in-app purchases on Play Store), and devices (Chromebooks, Pixel smartphones, and smart home products such as Chromecast). Google's cloud computing platform, or GCP, accounts for roughly 10% of Alphabet's revenue with the firm's investments in up-and-coming technologies such as self-driving cars (Waymo), health (Verily), and internet access (Google Fiber) making up the rest.

Alphabet: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Alphabet displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.59%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Alphabet's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 27.87%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alphabet's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.96%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alphabet's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.75%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Alphabet's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.09, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

