Navigating 4 Analyst Ratings For Ubiquiti

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 0 2 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Ubiquiti, revealing an average target of $241.25, a high estimate of $385.00, and a low estimate of $104.00. This current average reflects an increase of 57.68% from the previous average price target of $153.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Ubiquiti among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hamed Khorsand BWS Financial Raises Buy $385.00 $240.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Underweight $236.00 $104.00 Tim Long Barclays Lowers Underweight $104.00 $108.00 Hamed Khorsand BWS Financial Raises Buy $240.00 $160.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ubiquiti. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Ubiquiti compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Ubiquiti's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Ubiquiti's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Ubiquiti Better

Ubiquiti Inc is a wireless and wireline network equipment provider for small Internet service providers and small- and midsize-business integrators. Its product is based on two primary categories namely Service Provider Technology and Enterprise Technology. The company generates maximum revenue from Enterprise Technology. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from North America and also has a presence in Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific and South America.

A Deep Dive into Ubiquiti's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Ubiquiti's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.33% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Ubiquiti's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 20.46%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 171.67%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ubiquiti's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 8.73%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 7.97, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

