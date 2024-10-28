Navigating 4 Analyst Ratings For NIO

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for NIO (NYSE:NIO), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $6.72, a high estimate of $8.00, and a low estimate of $5.30. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.18% increase from the previous average price target of $6.27.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of NIO's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eugene Hsiao Macquarie Announces Outperform $6.60 - Nick Lai JP Morgan Raises Overweight $8.00 $5.30 Ming Hsun Lee B of A Securities Raises Neutral $5.30 $5.00 Jeff Chung Citigroup Lowers Buy $7.00 $8.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to NIO. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of NIO compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of NIO's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About NIO

Nio is a leading electric vehicle maker, targeting the premium segment. Founded in November 2014, Nio designs, develops, jointly manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company differentiates itself through continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations such as battery swapping and autonomous driving technologies. Nio launched its first model, its ES8 seven-seater electric SUV, in December 2017, and began deliveries in June 2018. Its current model portfolio includes midsize to large sedans and SUVs. It sold over 160,000 EVs in 2023, accounting for about 2% of the China passenger new energy vehicle market.

NIO's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining NIO's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 98.89% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: NIO's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -29.38%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): NIO's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -27.96%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): NIO's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.01%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: NIO's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.06, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

