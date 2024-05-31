Navigating 4 Analyst Ratings For LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $82.75, along with a high estimate of $100.00 and a low estimate of $75.00. This current average reflects an increase of 24.12% from the previous average price target of $66.67.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive LeMaitre Vascular is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Wittes Roth MKM Announces Buy $100.00 - Michael Petusky Barrington Research Raises Outperform $79.00 $69.00 Daniel Stauder JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $77.00 $72.00 Rick Wise Stifel Raises Buy $75.00 $59.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to LeMaitre Vascular. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of LeMaitre Vascular compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for LeMaitre Vascular's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into LeMaitre Vascular's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know LeMaitre Vascular Better

LeMaitre Vascular Inc manufactures and distributes medical devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products are used during open vascular surgery and address several anatomical areas, such as the carotid, lower extremities, upper extremities, and aorta. The firm's lower extremities product line contributes towards the proportion of revenue, followed by the carotid product line. LeMaitre's surgical devices include angioscopes, balloon catheters, carotid shunts, phlebectomy devices, vascular grafts, vascular patches, and vessel closure systems. LeMaitre generates the majority of its revenue in the United States.

Financial Milestones: LeMaitre Vascular's Journey

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: LeMaitre Vascular's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.6%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: LeMaitre Vascular's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 18.49% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): LeMaitre Vascular's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.26% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): LeMaitre Vascular's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.82%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: LeMaitre Vascular's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.06, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

