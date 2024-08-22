Navigating 4 Analyst Ratings For HireQuest

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $17.0, with a high estimate of $19.00 and a low estimate of $16.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.49% from the previous average price target of $16.75.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive HireQuest. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Steinke Barrington Research Raises Outperform $17.00 $16.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Maintains Buy $19.00 $19.00 Kevin Steinke Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $16.00 $16.00 Kevin Steinke Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $16.00 $16.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to HireQuest. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of HireQuest compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for HireQuest's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Discovering HireQuest: A Closer Look

HireQuest Inc is a nationwide franchisor of offices providing direct-dispatch, executive search, and commercial staffing solutions in the light industrial and blue-collar segments of the staffing industry and traditional commercial staffing. The company's franchisees provide various types of temporary personnel through two business models operating under the trade names HireQuest Direct, HireQuest, Snelling, DriverQuest, HireQuest Health, Northbound Executive Search, and MRI. The primary source of revenue for the company is royalty fees based on the operation of its franchised offices.

HireQuest: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining HireQuest's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.45% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: HireQuest's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 23.49%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): HireQuest's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.15%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): HireQuest's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.91%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: HireQuest's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.25, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

