Navigating 4 Analyst Ratings For HCI Group

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $138.5, with a high estimate of $145.00 and a low estimate of $119.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 0.18%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive HCI Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Carletti JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $145.00 $145.00 Casey Alexander Compass Point Lowers Buy $119.00 $130.00 Matthew Carletti JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $145.00 $145.00 Matthew Carletti JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $145.00 $135.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to HCI Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of HCI Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of HCI Group's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of HCI Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

HCI Group Inc is engaged in the property and casualty insurance business through two Florida domiciled insurance companies, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company (HCPCI) and TypTap Insurance Company (TypTap). Both HCPCI and TypTap are authorized to underwrite various homeowners' property and casualty insurance products and allied lines business in the state of Florida and other states. The operating segments of the group are HCPCI insurance operations, TypTap Group, Real estate operations, and Corporate and other. It derives key revenue from the HCPCI Insurance operation segment.

HCI Group: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: HCI Group displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 62.05%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: HCI Group's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 25.21%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): HCI Group's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.34% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): HCI Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.77%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.52, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

