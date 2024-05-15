Navigating 4 Analyst Ratings For Pediatrix Medical Group

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $9.5, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. This current average has decreased by 6.13% from the previous average price target of $10.12.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Pediatrix Medical Group by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Macdonald Truist Securities Maintains Hold $10.00 $10.00 Brian Tanquilut Jefferies Lowers Hold $9.00 $10.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Lowers Neutral $9.00 $10.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Hold $10.00 $10.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Pediatrix Medical Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Pediatrix Medical Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Pediatrix Medical Group's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Pediatrix Medical Group Better

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc provides physician services to hospitals, intensive care units, and other medical units. The services provided by the company include maternal care for expectant mothers, intensive care for premature babies, cardiology care for infants suffering from heart defects, and anesthesia care during surgeries, among others. The company operates only under one segment and generates majority of the revenue through neonatology and other pediatric subspecialties.

Financial Milestones: Pediatrix Medical Group's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Pediatrix Medical Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.83% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Pediatrix Medical Group's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.81%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pediatrix Medical Group's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.47%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pediatrix Medical Group's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.18% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Pediatrix Medical Group's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.91, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

