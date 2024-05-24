Navigating 4 Analyst Ratings For Hamilton Lane

Analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $122.5, along with a high estimate of $135.00 and a low estimate of $115.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.7% increase from the previous average price target of $117.00.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Hamilton Lane by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ken Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $120.00 $115.00 Michael Brown Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $135.00 $118.00 Adam Beatty UBS Raises Neutral $120.00 $118.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Announces Neutral $115.00 -

Hamilton Lane Inc is a private market investment solutions provider in the United States. It works with its clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments, and it helps them access a set of such investment opportunities around the world. The company offers a range of investment solutions across a range of private markets, including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, natural resources, growth equity and venture capital.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Hamilton Lane faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.42% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2023. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 15.57%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hamilton Lane's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.19%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hamilton Lane's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.52% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Hamilton Lane's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Latest Ratings for HLNE

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Dec 2021 Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage On Equal-Weight Oct 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

