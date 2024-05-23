Navigating 4 Analyst Ratings For Expeditors Intl

Analysts' ratings for Expeditors Intl (NYSE:EXPD) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $116.75, with a high estimate of $126.00 and a low estimate of $107.00. Marking an increase of 6.14%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $110.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Expeditors Intl's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target J. Bruce Chan Stifel Raises Hold $114.00 $112.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Raises Neutral $120.00 $112.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Raises Underweight $107.00 $106.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Announces Neutral $126.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Expeditors Intl. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Expeditors Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Expeditors Intl's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Expeditors Intl

Expeditors International of Washington is a non-asset-based third-party logistics provider, focused on international freight forwarding. Its offers freight consolidation and forwarding, customs brokerage, warehousing and distribution, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, and numerous other value-added logistics services. It employs sophisticated IT systems and contracts with airlines and ocean carriers to move customers' freight across the globe. The firm operates more than 200 full-service office locations worldwide, in addition to numerous satellite locations. Expeditors derives around 34% of consolidated net revenue from airfreight, 30% from ocean freight, and 36% from customs brokerage and other services.

Expeditors Intl: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Expeditors Intl's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -14.89%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Expeditors Intl's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.67%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.38%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Expeditors Intl's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.75% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Expeditors Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.26, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

