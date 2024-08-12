Navigating 4 Analyst Ratings For Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $43.5, a high estimate of $58.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 11.54% increase from the previous average price target of $39.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Dianthus Therapeutics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Lowers Outperform $36.00 $38.00 Joel Beatty Baird Announces Outperform $58.00 - Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $40.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dianthus Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Dianthus Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Dianthus Therapeutics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Delving into Dianthus Therapeutics's Background

Dianthus Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to designing and delivering novel, monoclonal antibodies with improved selectivity and potency over existing complement therapies. The company is focused on developing next-generation complement therapeutics for patients living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company is comprised of an experienced team of biotech and pharma executives. The company's pipeline consists of DNTH103 a subcutaneous active C1s antibody.

Dianthus Therapeutics: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Dianthus Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 83.61%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Dianthus Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -1573.0%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dianthus Therapeutics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -5.08%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dianthus Therapeutics's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -4.89% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Dianthus Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.0.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

