Navigating 4 Analyst Ratings For Construction Partners

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $71.5, a high estimate of $92.00, and a low estimate of $55.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 15.32% from the previous average price target of $62.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Construction Partners among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Neutral $92.00 $68.00 Brent Thielman DA Davidson Raises Neutral $55.00 $50.00 Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $72.00 $69.00 Stanley Elliott Stifel Raises Buy $67.00 $61.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Construction Partners. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Construction Partners compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Construction Partners's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Construction Partners's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Construction Partners analyst ratings.

Discovering Construction Partners: A Closer Look

Construction Partners Inc operates as an infrastructure and road construction company. It provides construction products and services to the public and private sectors. Its services cover the construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides site development, paving, utility and drainage systems, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt.

Financial Insights: Construction Partners

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Construction Partners's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 22.73%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Construction Partners's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.97%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Construction Partners's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.73%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Construction Partners's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.25%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.93, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ROAD

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Jan 2022 B of A Securities Upgrades Neutral Buy Nov 2021 B of A Securities Downgrades Buy Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for ROAD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.