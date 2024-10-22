Navigating 4 Analyst Ratings For Bridge Investment Group

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Bridge Investment Group, presenting an average target of $11.88, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. This current average reflects an increase of 22.85% from the previous average price target of $9.67.

A clear picture of Bridge Investment Group's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Neutral $11.00 $7.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $14.00 $11.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $11.50 $11.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $11.00 -

Delving into Bridge Investment Group's Background

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines its nationwide operating platform with dedicated teams of investment professionals focused on various specialized and synergistic investment platforms, including real estate, credit, renewable energy, and secondaries strategies. Its broad range of products and vertically integrated structure allow it to capture new market opportunities and serve investors with various investment objectives. The company operates Its business in a single segment, alternative investment management, diversified across specialized and synergistic investment platforms.

Bridge Investment Group: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Bridge Investment Group displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.03%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Bridge Investment Group's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.38%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bridge Investment Group's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.06%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bridge Investment Group's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.29%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.31, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

