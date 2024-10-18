Navigating 4 Analyst Ratings For Bank OZK

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $52.75, a high estimate of $63.00, and a low estimate of $48.00. This current average reflects an increase of 7.65% from the previous average price target of $49.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Bank OZK among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Scouten Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $63.00 $58.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Hold $48.00 $49.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $51.00 $48.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $49.00 $41.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Bank OZK. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Bank OZK compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Bank OZK's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Bank OZK's Background

Bank OZK is a bank holding company that owns and operates a community bank, Bank of the Ozarks. The bank operates offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, California, New York and Mississippi. It provides a range of banking services which include deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit and individual retirement accounts to loan services like real estate, consumer, commercial and industrial loans. Apart from providing traditional banking products and services it also provides treasury management, trust and wealth management, financial planning, online banking and other related services.

Breaking Down Bank OZK's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Bank OZK's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.19%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 41.63%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bank OZK's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.47%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bank OZK's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.48%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Bank OZK's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.17, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

