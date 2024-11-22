Navigating 4 Analyst Ratings For ASGN

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $99.75, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $88.00. Highlighting a 0.25% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $100.00.

The standing of ASGN among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Raises Outperform $100.00 $96.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $96.00 $94.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $115.00 $115.00 Surinder Thind Jefferies Lowers Hold $88.00 $95.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ASGN. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of ASGN compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of ASGN's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of ASGN's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

ASGN Inc is a provider of information technology (IT) services and professional solutions, including technology, creative, and digital, across the commercial and government sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment, which generates the majority of the revenue, provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services to Fortune 1000 clients and mid-market companies. The Federal Government Segment provides mission-critical solutions to the Department of Defense, intelligence agencies, and civilian agencies.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: ASGN's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -7.68%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: ASGN's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.61%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ASGN's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.65%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): ASGN's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.38%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: ASGN's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.62, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

