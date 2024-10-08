Navigating 4 Analyst Ratings For Ameriprise Finl

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Ameriprise Finl (NYSE:AMP), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Ameriprise Finl and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $488.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $555.00 and a low estimate of $440.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.38% increase from the previous average price target of $472.75.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Ameriprise Finl by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Buy $555.00 $490.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Raises Outperform $500.00 $487.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $460.00 $470.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $440.00 $444.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Ameriprise Finl. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Ameriprise Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Ameriprise Finl's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Ameriprise Finl's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Ameriprise Finl

Ameriprise Financial is a major player in the us market for asset and wealth management, with around $1.4 trillion in total assets under management and administration at the end of 2023. With about 10,000 advisors, Ameriprise has one of the largest branded advisor networks in the industry. About 80% of the company's revenue comes from its asset and wealth management segments. Ameriprise has reduced its exposure to insurance with the sale of its auto and home insurance business in 2019 and discontinuing the sale of proprietary fixed annuities in 2020.

Ameriprise Finl: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Ameriprise Finl's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.88%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Ameriprise Finl's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.64%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ameriprise Finl's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 16.79%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ameriprise Finl's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.46%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ameriprise Finl's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.2.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

