Navigating 4 Analyst Ratings For American Public Education

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $21.75, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 19.18% increase from the previous average price target of $18.25.

The standing of American Public Education among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jasper Bibb Truist Securities Raises Hold $20.00 $15.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Raises Outperform $24.00 $18.00 Raj Sharma B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $25.00 $22.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $18.00 $18.00

American Public Education Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education including various undergraduate and graduate degree programs. The fields of study include business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, liberal arts, national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security. There are three reporting segments: the American Public University segment which is the key revenue generator; the Rasmussen University Segment and the Hondros College of Nursing segment. The revenue is generated from net course registrations and enrollment, tuition rate, net tuition, and other fees.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, American Public Education showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.86% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: American Public Education's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -0.76%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Public Education's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.47% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.21%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: American Public Education's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.82. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

