Navigating 4 Analyst Ratings For Alamo Group

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $228.75, with a high estimate of $270.00 and a low estimate of $209.00. This current average has decreased by 1.29% from the previous average price target of $231.75.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Alamo Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Raises Buy $219.00 $209.00 Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Lowers Buy $209.00 $225.00 Joseph Grabowski Baird Lowers Outperform $217.00 $223.00 Tim Moore EF Hutton Maintains Buy $270.00 $270.00

Alamo Group Inc is engaged in the design and manufacturing of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, leaf collection equipment, pothole patchers, zero-turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts. The company's reportable segments are Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. It generates a majority of its revenue from Vegetation Management. Geographically, the company generates majority of the revenue from the United States.

Alamo Group: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Alamo Group's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.53%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Alamo Group's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.8% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alamo Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.93%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.87%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.3, Alamo Group adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

