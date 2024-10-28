Navigating 24 Analyst Ratings For Home Depot

Ratings for Home Depot (NYSE:HD) were provided by 24 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 4 9 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 5 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $411.29, a high estimate of $466.00, and a low estimate of $330.00. This current average has increased by 7.39% from the previous average price target of $383.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Home Depot by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Max Rakhlenko TD Cowen Raises Buy $460.00 $440.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Raises Buy $466.00 $430.00 Dean Rosenblum Bernstein Announces Market Perform $451.00 - Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $450.00 $380.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $455.00 $395.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Raises Buy $460.00 $360.00 Steven Forbes Guggenheim Raises Buy $450.00 $390.00 Chuck Grom Gordon Haskett Announces Buy $450.00 - Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $455.00 $387.00 Timothy Horan Oppenheimer Raises Perform $400.00 $345.00 Karen Short Melius Research Announces Buy $420.00 - Laura Champine Loop Capital Raises Hold $360.00 $330.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $360.00 $360.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Raises Buy $430.00 $395.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $363.00 $377.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Lowers Hold $330.00 $360.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Lowers Buy $395.00 $396.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Buy $425.00 $400.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $400.00 $415.00 W. Andrew Carter Stifel Lowers Hold $375.00 $380.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $360.00 $360.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $360.00 $360.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Overweight $400.00 $377.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Lowers Buy $396.00 $406.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Home Depot. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Home Depot compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Home Depot's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Home Depot's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Home Depot

Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, operating more than 2,300 warehouse-format stores offering more than 30,000 products in store and 1 million products online in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Its stores offer numerous building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and decor products and provide various services, including home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rentals. The acquisition of Interline Brands in 2015 allowed Home Depot to enter the MRO business, which has been expanded through the tie-up with HD Supply (2020). The additions of the Company Store brought textiles to the lineup, and Redi Carpet added multifamily flooring, while the recent tie-up with SRS will help grow professional demand.

Home Depot: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Home Depot's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.6% as of 31 July, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Home Depot's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.56%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Home Depot's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 146.19%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Home Depot's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 5.18%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Home Depot's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 14.62. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

