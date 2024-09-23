Navigating 24 Analyst Ratings For DoorDash

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) has been analyzed by 24 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 10 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 6 8 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $141.54, a high estimate of $170.00, and a low estimate of $115.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 7.59% increase from the previous average price target of $131.55.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of DoorDash by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $160.00 $160.00 Jake Fuller BTIG Announces Buy $155.00 - Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $160.00 - Tom White DA Davidson Raises Neutral $119.00 $110.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Raises Neutral $124.00 $118.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $140.00 $135.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $127.00 $125.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $145.00 $140.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Neutral $143.00 $125.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $140.00 $127.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $152.00 $150.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $145.00 $125.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $150.00 $145.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $155.00 $145.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $120.00 $113.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Neutral $115.00 $115.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $125.00 $115.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Neutral $137.00 $111.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $150.00 $145.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $145.00 $137.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Maintains Buy $150.00 $150.00 James Cordwell Redburn Atlantic Announces Buy $170.00 - Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $140.00 $140.00 Shweta Khajuria Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $130.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to DoorDash. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of DoorDash compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for DoorDash's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of DoorDash's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on DoorDash analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind DoorDash

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, DoorDash is an online food order demand aggregator. Consumers can use its app to order food on-demand for pickup or delivery from merchants mainly in the US. Through the acquisition of Wolt in 2022, the firm also provides this service in Europe. DoorDash provides a marketplace for the merchants to create a presence online, market their offerings, and meet demand by making the offerings available for pickup or delivery. The firm provides similar service to businesses in addition to restaurants, such as grocery, retail, pet supplies, and flowers.

Breaking Down DoorDash's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: DoorDash displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 23.3%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: DoorDash's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.97%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DoorDash's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.22%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): DoorDash's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.35%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.07.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

