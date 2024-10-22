Navigating 23 Analyst Ratings For Target

In the preceding three months, 23 analysts have released ratings for Target (NYSE:TGT), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 8 10 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 4 7 8 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Target and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $175.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $200.00 and a low estimate of $147.00. Observing a 1.27% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $172.81.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Target by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dean Rosenblum Bernstein Announces Market Perform $168.00 - Karen Short Melius Research Announces Buy $180.00 - Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $195.00 $195.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Neutral $167.00 $153.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Buy $188.00 $180.00 George Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $180.00 $160.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $177.00 $174.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Buy $200.00 $185.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Raises Hold $180.00 $165.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Raises Buy $195.00 $190.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Hold $162.00 $156.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $160.00 $158.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Hold $165.00 $147.00 Bill Kirk Roth MKM Raises Neutral $157.00 $153.00 Robert Ohmes B of A Securities Raises Buy $195.00 $190.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $180.00 $180.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $190.00 $190.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $190.00 $190.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $180.00 $200.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Lowers Hold $147.00 $170.00 George Kelly Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $160.00 $175.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $153.00 $165.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Hold $156.00 $153.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Target. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Target compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Target's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Target Better

Target serves as the nation's seventh-largest retailer, with its strategy predicated on delivering a gratifying in-store shopping experience and a wide product assortment of trendy apparel, home goods, and household essentials at competitive prices. Target's upscale and stylish image began to carry national merit in the 1990s-a decade in which the brand saw its top line grow threefold to almost $30 billion-and has since cemented itself as a leading US retailer. Today, Target operates over 1,950 stores in the United States, generates over $100 billion in sales, and fulfills over 2 billion customer orders annually. The firm's vast physical footprint is typically concentrated in urban and suburban markets as the firm seeks to attract a more affluent consumer base.

Target's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Target showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.74% as of 31 July, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Target's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.68%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.43%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Target's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.15%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Target's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.3, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

