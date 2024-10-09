Navigating 23 Analyst Ratings For Progressive

23 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Progressive (NYSE:PGR) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 12 9 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 4 4 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $273.3, along with a high estimate of $367.00 and a low estimate of $225.00. This current average reflects an increase of 6.86% from the previous average price target of $255.76.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Progressive among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yaron Kinar Jefferies Raises Buy $295.00 $257.00 Alex Scott Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $280.00 $262.00 Harry Fong Roth MKM Raises Buy $290.00 $270.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $300.00 $260.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $282.00 $281.00 Alex Scott Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $367.00 - Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Buy $312.00 $294.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $275.00 $255.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Lowers Buy $294.00 $296.00 Harry Fong Roth MKM Raises Buy $270.00 $235.00 Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $252.00 $250.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $281.00 $262.00 Alex Scott Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $262.00 $230.00 Vikram Gandhi HSBC Announces Buy $253.00 - Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $237.00 $239.00 David Motemaden Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $246.00 $243.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Buy $296.00 $293.00 Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Raises Outperform $239.00 $235.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Lowers Neutral $225.00 $232.00 Yaron Kinar Jefferies Raises Buy $257.00 $256.00 Harry Fong Roth MKM Maintains Buy $235.00 $235.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $245.00 $210.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Buy $293.00 $276.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Progressive. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Progressive compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Progressive's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Progressive's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Progressive

Progressive underwrites private and commercial auto insurance and specialty lines; it has almost 20 million personal auto policies in force and is one of the largest auto insurers in the United States. Progressive markets its policies through independent insurance agencies in the US and Canada and directly via the internet and telephone. Its premiums are split roughly equally between the agent and the direct channel. The company also offers commercial auto policies and entered homeowners insurance through an acquisition in 2015.

Progressive: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Progressive's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 18.11% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Progressive's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.05%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Progressive's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.46% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Progressive's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.52%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.3, Progressive adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

