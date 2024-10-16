Navigating 18 Analyst Ratings For Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Across the recent three months, 18 analysts have shared their insights on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 6 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 7 4 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $71.89, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. Experiencing a 5.99% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $76.47.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Greg Harrison Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $35.00 - Derek Archila Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $43.00 $47.00 Colleen Kusy Baird Lowers Outperform $92.00 $96.00 Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Lowers Neutral $39.00 $42.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $85.00 $85.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $57.00 $64.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $64.00 $72.00 Eliana Merle UBS Lowers Buy $83.00 $85.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Raises Neutral $41.00 $38.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $74.00 $66.00 Colleen Kusy Baird Raises Outperform $96.00 $86.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $85.00 $85.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $83.00 $92.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $66.00 $77.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $85.00 $85.00 Akash Tewari Jefferies Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Colleen Kusy Baird Lowers Outperform $86.00 $100.00 Colleen Kusy Baird Maintains Outperform $100.00 $100.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Apellis Pharmaceuticals. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Apellis Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Apellis Pharmaceuticals's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Apellis Pharmaceuticals Better

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs through the inhibition of the complement system, which is an integral component of the immune system, at the level of C3, the central protein in the complement cascade.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Apellis Pharmaceuticals's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 110.26%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Apellis Pharmaceuticals's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -18.86%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -14.18%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.34%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Apellis Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.8, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

