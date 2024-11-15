Navigating 17 Analyst Ratings For TJX Companies

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) has been analyzed by 17 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 9 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 8 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for TJX Companies, presenting an average target of $132.18, a high estimate of $148.00, and a low estimate of $115.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 9.35% increase from the previous average price target of $120.88.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of TJX Companies among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Buy $130.00 $125.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $134.00 $134.00 Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $129.00 $122.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $115.00 $100.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $148.00 $134.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $136.00 $114.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Raises Buy $140.00 $130.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Buy $125.00 $120.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Raises Buy $140.00 $125.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $138.00 $126.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $128.00 $110.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Raises Outperform $133.00 $116.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $134.00 $128.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Raises Buy $135.00 $115.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Raises Outperform $128.00 $113.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $128.00 $128.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $126.00 $115.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to TJX Companies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of TJX Companies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for TJX Companies's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind TJX Companies

TJX Companies is the leading off-price retailer of apparel, accessories, and home merchandise in the United States. The firm leverages its more than 21,000 global vendor relationships to procure and sell brand-name merchandise at prices 20%-60% cheaper than conventional retail channels. TJX opportunistically purchases excess inventory that stems from manufacturing overruns and retail closeout sales. The off-price retailer disperses its vast and disparate merchandise across its 5,000 global stores, creating a treasure-hunt shopping experience for consumers. Over three quarters of TJX's sales are derived from the United States, primarily via the T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods banners. About 10% of sales are from Canada and 12% from Europe and Australia.

TJX Companies: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: TJX Companies displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.57%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: TJX Companies's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.16% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): TJX Companies's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 14.38%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): TJX Companies's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.65%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: TJX Companies's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.63. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

