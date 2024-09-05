Navigating 17 Analyst Ratings For Academy Sports

17 analysts have shared their evaluations of Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 7 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 6 4 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $62.65, a high estimate of $77.00, and a low estimate of $46.00. Highlighting a 13.34% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $72.29.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Academy Sports. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Outperform $65.00 $65.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Lowers Hold $54.00 $58.00 Will Gaertner Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $46.00 $55.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $53.00 $76.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Maintains Buy $77.00 $77.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $70.00 $60.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $60.00 $65.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Lowers Outperform $65.00 $80.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $60.00 $70.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Lowers Buy $58.00 $82.00 Justin Kleber Baird Lowers Outperform $68.00 $80.00 Will Gaertner Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $55.00 $80.00 Michael Lasser UBS Lowers Neutral $58.00 $81.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $65.00 $75.00 Robert Ohmes B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $63.00 $75.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $75.00 $75.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Lowers Buy $73.00 $75.00

About Academy Sports

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc is engaged in the retail business of sporting goods and outdoor recreation products. The product categories of the company are outdoors, apparel, sports & recreation, and footwear.

Academy Sports's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Academy Sports's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 April, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.4%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Academy Sports's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.61%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Academy Sports's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.96%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.6%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Academy Sports's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.9, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

