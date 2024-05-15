Navigating 16 Analyst Ratings For Zeta Global Holdings

During the last three months, 16 analysts shared their evaluations of Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 7 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Zeta Global Holdings and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $17.34, accompanied by a high estimate of $22.00 and a low estimate of $12.00. Observing a 22.8% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $14.12.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Zeta Global Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $18.00 - Zach Cummins B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $18.50 $15.50 Elizabeth Porter Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $18.00 $17.00 Jason Kreyer Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $22.00 $15.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Raises Overweight $18.00 $15.00 Clark Wright DA Davidson Raises Buy $19.00 $15.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $17.00 $13.00 Richard Baldry Roth MKM Maintains Buy $21.00 - Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $18.00 $14.00 Koji Ikeda B of A Securities Raises Buy $18.00 $15.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Raises Buy $18.00 $13.00 Elizabeth Porter Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $17.00 $12.00 Clark Wright DA Davidson Announces Buy $15.00 - Stan Zlotsky Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $12.00 $11.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Raises Overweight $15.00 $14.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $13.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Zeta Global Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Zeta Global Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Zeta Global Holdings's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Zeta Global Holdings Better

Zeta Global Holdings Corp is an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software. It serves enterprise customers across multiple industries, including financial services, insurance, telecommunications, automotive, travel and hospitality, and retail. Its Zeta Marketing Platform, or ZMP, is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. The ZMP can analyze billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing.

Key Indicators: Zeta Global Holdings's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Zeta Global Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 23.7% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Zeta Global Holdings's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -20.3%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zeta Global Holdings's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -21.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zeta Global Holdings's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Zeta Global Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.96. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

